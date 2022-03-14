pm-thanks-erdogan-for-covid-recovery-wishes

Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for extending his wishes for the Greek premier’s recovery from Covid-19 during a phone call.

“Thank you President Erdogan for your call and your kindness for a speedy recovery!” he said in a tweet on his official account.

Mitsotakis announced earlier in the day that he had caught the virus and was working from home. The Greek premier met Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday for a lunch to discuss the necessity to deescalate tensions between the two countries and support stability in the East Mediterranean amid the war in Ukraine,.