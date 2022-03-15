greece-still-ranks-low-in-digital-health

Despite the steps it has taken to further strengthen the digital health sector, Greece continues to lag behind other European Union countries in digital transformation infrastructure.

It has also not made adequate use of the rich collection of real-world data from insurance companies, hospital systems, data on medical devices and drugs etc.

According to a study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) on digital health and real-world data, Greece is ranked 26th among the countries of the EU in terms of the use of electronic health records, and is 25th in the exchange of clinical data electronically.

However, its performance in telemedicine is better, where it ranks eighth.

Greece is 16th in the development of personal health records.