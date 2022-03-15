sentencing-recommendations-expected-in-deadly-mandra-flood-trial

The prosecutor in the trial into a 2017 flash flood that killed 25 people in West Attica is expected to present conclusions and sentencing recommendations on Tuesday.

The summation marks the final stretch of a trial that has dragged on for more than a year-and-a-half and came in the wake of a months-long investigation into the conditions and events that led to such a large loss of life during a rainstorm on November 14, 2017.

A total of 21 people have been charged with numerous offences related to the case, ranging from multiple counts of negligent manslaughter to breach of duty.

They include the former governor of the Region of Attica, Rena Dourou, the then mayors of Mandra, Elefsina and Megara, and town-planning officials.