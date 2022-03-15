NEWS

Greek Red Cross to send second dispatch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

greek-red-cross-to-send-second-dispatch-of-humanitarian-aid-to-ukraine
[Reuters]

The Greek Red Cross is sending a second large delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, continuing its practical support of those impacted by the ongoing war, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Specifically, three trucks loaded with 40 tons of humanitarian aid left from the central warehouse of the Hellenic Red Cross in Athens on Tuesday morning, bound for Siret on the Romanian-Ukrainian border and from there to Chernivtsi, Ukraine in order to deliver the aid directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross. Along with the aid, a mobile Red Cross Health Unit will also be going to Ukraine, complete with professional nurses and a rescue vehicle manned by volunteer rescue workers.

The Greek Red Cross, thanked members of the public, companies and organizations from all over Greece for their huge and touching response to the call to assist those stricken by the war.

Anyone wishing to assist those impacted by the war in Ukraine via the Hellenic Red Cross can visit their website. [AMNA]

Ukraine
