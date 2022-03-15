state-department-praises-greek-handling-of-ukraine-crisis

The United States State Department on Tuesday praised Greece’s handling of the crisis in Ukraine, particularly what they singled out as the quick and efficient reflexes of the government in reacting to the unfolding Russian invasion.

“The important aid, delivered within hours from President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s appeal, once again proves Greece’s solidarity with Ukraine,” said a spokesperson.

“Greece is an important strategic ally of the United States that at is actively promoting security, stability, and democracy, not only in Europe but in a several areas that are important to the United States. As a result, Greece has an important role in defending NATO’s southeastern flank,” they added.