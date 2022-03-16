prosecutor-recommends-guilty-verdict-for-former-governor-over-killer-flood

The prosecutor in the trial into a 2017 flash flood that killed 25 people in West Attica assigned criminal responsibility to state services, local and regional, recommending that both the former governor, Rena Dourou, the then mayors of Mandra, Elefsina and Megara, and town-planning officials be found guilty of manslaughter, causing physical injuries and flooding.

The summation marked the final stretch of a trial that has dragged on for more than 18 months and came in the wake of a months-long investigation into the conditions and events that led to such a great loss of life during a rainstorm on November 14, 2017.

A total of 21 people have been charged with numerous offenses related to the case.

The prosecutor attributed the floods to illegal constructions allowed for political reasons and votes, and the omissions of state authorities, local government and regional authorities.