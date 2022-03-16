pm-expected-to-announce-new-support-measures-in-televised-address

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce additional government measures to combat retail price hikes in a televised address on Wednesday.

The new measures will be formally presented on Thursday. According to reports, they will include some easing of the fuel burden, directed at vulnerable groups, using income criteria.

The state budget showed a primary surplus of 847 million euros in the first couple of months this year, against a target for a primary deficit of €239 million, thereby giving the conservative administration more leeway.