NEWS

PM expected to announce new support measures in televised address

pm-expected-to-announce-new-support-measures-in-televised-address

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce additional government measures to combat retail price hikes in a televised address on Wednesday.

The new measures will be formally presented on Thursday. According to reports, they will include some easing of the fuel burden, directed at vulnerable groups, using income criteria.

The state budget showed a primary surplus of 847 million euros in the first couple of months this year, against a target for a primary deficit of €239 million, thereby giving the conservative administration more leeway.

Finance
READ MORE
People walk in Taksim Square in Istanbul, Saturday, Feb 5. [AP]
NEWS

Turkish family squeezed by rising prices turns to crowd-sourced aid

greece-to-raise-minimum-wage-again-this-year-pm-says
ECONOMY

Greece to raise minimum wage again this year, PM says

A woman leaves the 15th century Selimiye Mosque with the tomb of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, founder of Sufi Islam, in Konya, Turkey December 7. [Reuters]
ECONOMY

Turkey’s crisis rattles the faithful in Erdogan’s heartland

A vendor sells Turkish flags with the portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern Turkey, in a street market at the Eminonu district in Istanbul, Oct. 21, 2021 [AP Photo/Francisco Seco]
ECONOMY

Brawls, shouting erupt in Turkish parliament amid budget talks

[AP]
NEWS

No boost in Qatari funds to Turkey, amid economic turmoil

[InTime News]
NEWS

Effort to relax rigid Stability Pact rules