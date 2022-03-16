Pyatt: Greece enjoying US support on key foreign policy issues

The US supports Greece on key foreign policy issues, including Turkish aggression, American Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt has said, while saying of Washington’s NATO ally that it is “on the right side of history.”

Pyatt made the comments Tuesday during the 3rd Conference on Southeast Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Balkans which was organized by the Delphi Economic Forum and the Hellenic-American Leadership Council (HALC) in Washington.

Noting that Greece had successfully recovered from a ten-year financial crisis, Pyatt said that he worked closely during his tenure with the administrations in both countries as Greece sought to consolidate political stability and reignite its economy.

The US envoy added that significant steps had been made during his tenure, such as the signing of the Prespes accord between Athens and Skopje – a move which, he said, had also been vindicated by the crisis in Ukraine.

North Macedonia became a NATO member in March 2020 after signing the name deal with Greece.

Speaking at the same event, the Greek prime minister’s national security adviser Thanos Dokos said that strong Greece-US ties had helped safeguard the country’s status in an uncertain and unstable region.

“By serving certain fundamental principles such as respect for international law and peaceful dispute settlement, Greece is now a pillar of stability in the region,” Dokos said.

He said Greece intended to contribute to efforts to improve Europe’s security independence, stressing the need of the Continent to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels.