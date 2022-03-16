EU health chief in Athens on Thursday to discuss Ukrainian refugees, Covid-19

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, will visit Athens on Thursday to meet with Health Minister Thanos Plevris and discuss the continuing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the support for neighboring countries and the preparation of the healthcare systems for the reception of people that need medical support.

“We continue to see millions of people leaving Ukraine. Many of those refugees are ill, vulnerable, men, women and children, as well as people suffering from cancer. The European solidarity shone from the start (of the war),” she said.

They will also discuss the course of the vaccinations against Covid-19 in Greece and the overall management of the pandemic, as well as the future course of the proposals in the context of European Health Union. Kyriakides will also open the second Economist Cancer Summit Greece and will present the European plan against cancer.

Kyriakides also said that she is looking forward to discussing healthcare conditions in Greece and how to improve health and prosperity of the refugees in the EU.

[AMNA]