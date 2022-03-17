NEWS

Akar calls for sharing ‘riches of the Aegean’ with Greece

akar-calls-for-sharing-riches-of-the-aegean-with-greece

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said his country is in favor of a joint exploitation of “the riches of the Aegean” with Greece, following talks with his Greek counterpart in Brussels on Wednesday.

“We are holding our talks sincerely, openly, honestly and transparently,” he told journalists after NATO’s Extraordinary Meeting of Defense Ministers.

“This is important in terms of the prosperity of the people of the two countries and the sharing of the beauties and riches of the Aegean. There are tourism, fishing and many other riches. We are in favor of using these together, we said this,” Akar said.

“We have received a positive response from our interlocutor in this sense. We expect them to move forward in this direction. We are constructive, positive, this is our approach.”

Greece’s Defence Ministry said Wednesday the two officials agreed on a fourth round of talks on Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) and reducing tensions in the region. It also said the two sides discussed establishing a climate of security, based on the rule of international law and the principles of good neighbour relations,

Akar stated that they were waiting for the Greek delegation to Ankara for the CBM meeting. “We are constructive towards Greece, we are positive.”

Turkey Defense Energy
READ MORE
mitsotakis-more-energy-support-measures-to-be-announced-next-week
NEWS

Mitsotakis: More energy support measures to be announced next week

[Embassy of Israel in Athens]
NEWS

Israel, Greece defense chiefs highlight common interests and values

Officials observe Cypriot forces conducting rescue and counter-terrorism drills streamed live to monitors at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center during the ‘Nemesis’ exercise in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Cyprus holds rig security drills amid hydrocarbon tensions

[Greek Defense Ministry]
NEWS

Panagiotopoulos, Akar discuss reducing tensions in the region

[AP]
NEWS

Menendez: No F-35s if Turkey keeps S-400s

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greek role within NATO is upgraded