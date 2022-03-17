Akar calls for sharing ‘riches of the Aegean’ with Greece

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said his country is in favor of a joint exploitation of “the riches of the Aegean” with Greece, following talks with his Greek counterpart in Brussels on Wednesday.

“We are holding our talks sincerely, openly, honestly and transparently,” he told journalists after NATO’s Extraordinary Meeting of Defense Ministers.

“This is important in terms of the prosperity of the people of the two countries and the sharing of the beauties and riches of the Aegean. There are tourism, fishing and many other riches. We are in favor of using these together, we said this,” Akar said.

“We have received a positive response from our interlocutor in this sense. We expect them to move forward in this direction. We are constructive, positive, this is our approach.”

Greece’s Defence Ministry said Wednesday the two officials agreed on a fourth round of talks on Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) and reducing tensions in the region. It also said the two sides discussed establishing a climate of security, based on the rule of international law and the principles of good neighbour relations,

Akar stated that they were waiting for the Greek delegation to Ankara for the CBM meeting. “We are constructive towards Greece, we are positive.”