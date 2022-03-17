Greek diplomat fleeing Mariupol continuing journey west, sources say

Manolis Androulakis, Greece’s Consul General in Mariupol, has resumed his journey westward and is heading to Uman, in western Ukraine, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Androulakis, the last diplomat of an EU member-state in Mariupol, had stayed behind to assist some 150,000 ethnic Greeks in the wider area who wanted to flee.

“Fortunately, everything is fine,” the source said on the evacuation operation that includes the diplomat and staff of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) with their families who had remained in Mariupol during the Russian bombing.

The evacuation started on March 15 and is taking place in close coordination with the OSCE.

