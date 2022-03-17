NEWS

More than 10,700 Ukrainians have reached Greece 

[Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]

More than 10,700 Ukrainian refugees, of which 3,478 are minors, have arrived in Greece since the start of the Russian invasion three weeks ago, the Citizen Protection Ministry said on Thursday.

Police data showed that 573 refugees crossed the border into Greece in the last 24 hours. There were 198 minors among them.

The vast majority (457) entered the country through Promachonas , Greece’s northern border crossing with Bulgaria, while 18 came through Evzoni, at the country’s border with North Macedonia.

Another 37 refugees flew into Athens’ international airport and 24 arrived in Thessaloniki.

The remainder 37 entered at other points on the land border.

