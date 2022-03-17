60% of Greeks consider Russian invasion of Ukraine unacceptable

Approximately 60% of Greeks consider the Russian invasion of Ukraine to be unacceptable according to a survey of the attitudes of six European countries (Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, and Greece) by Euroskopia published by Politico on Thursday.

Specifically, when asked to comment on whether they consider the Russian invasion to be unacceptable, 60% of Greeks responded that they agreed (Italy had the next highest percentage with 71% and the Netherlands topped the list with 88%).

When asked if they understood Putin’s actions in Ukraine, 34% of Greeks responded that they did in comparison to just 9% in the Netherlands.