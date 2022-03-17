former-nd-mp-passes-away

Former member of parliament for the ruling conservative New Democracy party Elsa Papadimitriou passed away on Thursday.

Papadimitriou was born in the city of Nafplio in 1942. She served as the parliamentary representative of her home region of Argolis in the Peloponnese for 18 years, being elected a total of 6 times (1993,1996,2000,2004,2007,2009).

“Elsa always possessed a courageous voice, a wealth of thoughts and a wide smile,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The funeral of Elsa Papadimitriou will take place in Nafplio.