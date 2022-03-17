fm-to-meet-with-american-un-representative

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to meet with the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations and the UN Security Council, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield while in New York on Friday, according to an announcement by the Greek foreign ministry.

The meeting will focus on issues of international and regional interest, with emphasis on current developments in Ukraine and the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa. They will also discuss the further strengthening of collaboration between Greece and the United States in the United Nations.

As has already been announced, Dendias is also set to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday. [AMNA]