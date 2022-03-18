NEWS

Rhodes gynecologist accused of abusing 21 patients

rhodes-gynecologist-accused-of-abusing-21-patients
[Giannis Liakos/Intime News]

A 65-year-old gynecologist will stand trial before a mixed jury court on the island of Rhodes on charges he committed sexually related crimes against 21 women patients, according to a decision on Thursday by the local Council of Misdemeanors.

The council deemed there is sufficient evidence against the accused of repeated rape, the sexual abuse of a woman incapable of resistance and other crimes.

The alleged crimes occurred before July 2019.

The council ordered that he cannot leave the country and set bail at 10,000 euros.

It also banned him from practicing as a gynecologist

Crime
