island-ferry-routes-to-turkish-coast-to-be-relaunched-after-two-years

Ferry services connecting the Greek islands of Lesvos and Chios in the north Aegean to the Turkish resort towns of Cesme and Ayvalik will restart in March and April, after a two-year hiatus, it was reported on Thursday.

The routes had been suspended in mid-March 2020 to halt the spread of the pandemic.

The first route from Chios to Cesme will take place on March 23 and the first from Mytilini (the port of Lesvos) to Ayvalık is set for April 14.