Norwegian photographer held in Greece on spy charge

A police officer escorts Norwegian photographer Knut Bry to the court in the Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Friday. [Panagiotis Balaskas/ΑΡ]

A 75-year-old Norwegian photographer has been arrested on the Greek island of Lesvos on espionage-related charges and is due to appear in court Friday.

Knut Bry was working with a local nonprofit organization that helps migrants and refugees.

“We are aware of the arrest of a Norwegian citizen on Lesvos. The Embassy will offer assistance according to the consular framework,” the embassy said in a statement to the AP.

His lawyer, Haris Petsikos, said Bry would appear before a prosecutor Friday but would formally present his defense on Monday after being granted time to prepare his case.

“Of course he does not accept these allegations under any circumstances,” Petsikos said. “We don’t see anything from the case file that is incriminating against him.”

Located near the coast of Turkey, Lesvos was the busiest point of entry into the European Union during the 2015-16 refugee crisis, when hundreds of thousands of people fled wars in Iraq and Syria.

