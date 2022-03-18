Attica struggling as new Covid cases stay well above 20,000 mark

The Greek capital – home to roughly a third of the country’s population – has come under pressure from the pandemic again after accounting on Friday for 7,876 new confirmed Covid-19 infections from a nationwide total of 23,621.

Friday’s total comes on the back of a week of steadily rising cases, a trend that has been gaining momentum in many parts of the world which, like Greece, have started easing coronavirus restrictions, if not lifting them entirely.

The fresh spike is also starting to add renewed pressure on hospitals, as the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Friday reported 55 more Covid-related deaths from 49 a week ago, while admissions rose to 359 from 320 on a weekly basis.

On the other hand, the number of patients on ventilators was slightly down, at 354 from 361 last Friday.