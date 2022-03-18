NEWS

Ukrainian parliament thanks Greece for pledging to rebuild Mariupol’s bombed hospital

[AP Photo]

The Parliament of Ukraine thanked Greece on Friday for pledging to rebuild Mariupol’s maternity hospital, which was recently destroyed by Russian shelling.

“Thank you for your support!” tweeted the Ukrainian parliament in its official account (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine), including emojis of Greek and Ukrainian flags and a handshake while retweeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ earlier post from Friday, which read: “Greece is ready to rebuild the maternity hospital in Mariupol, the center of the Greek minority in Ukraine, a city dear to our hearts and symbol of the barbarity of the war.” [AMNA]

