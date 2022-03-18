removal-of-burned-vehicles-from-two-garages-on-stricken-ferry-completed

Wreck crews have completed the removal of burned vehicles and trucks from the second and fourth garages of the Euroferry Olympia, the passenger car ferry that was destroyed in a fire last month.

Approximately 70 vehicles were removed in the operation, which is taking place in the western port of Astakos.

Workers are now expected to remove the vehicles from the first and third garages.

The bodies of nine people have been recovered from the vessel to date. Two passengers remain unaccounted for.

A total of 281 passengers and crew were evacuated from the ship soon after it caught fire on February 18 off the coast of Corfu while en route to Italy. [AMNA]