athens-offices-of-amazon-web-services-inaugurated

The Athens offices of Amazon Web Services (AWS) were inaugurated on Friday, in the presence of US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and General Manager of AWS Europe Public Sector Cameron Brooks.

“We are interested in Greece playing a leading role in the new world that is being created. To achieve this, the presence of Amazon is very important. And we are here to help make it even bigger,” Georgiadis told the inauguration event.

Pyatt noted that “AWS has been a great example of how American investment and American tech companies are leading the way in terms of Greece’s economic recovery, the return to growth, but also the way in which Greece has leveraged technology to accelerate its response to the global pandemic, and also, very importantly, to begin attracting back to Greece, some of the talented Greek citizens who left to other countries during the years of economic crisis.”

Describing the progress his company has seen in Greece as “fascinating,” Brooks said “we look forward to continuing our development, and to continue to create opportunities here, in cooperation with the embassy and the ministry.”

A subsidiary of Amazon, AWS has developed one of the most popular cloud platforms in the world. Athens is one of 32 local zones in metropolitan areas in 26 countries. Local zones are an AWS type of infrastructure placing computing capacity, data storage, data bases and other services closer to major cities and industrial hubs. [AMNA, Kathimerini]