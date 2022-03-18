NEWS

Dendias confirms another successful evacuation mission from Ukraine

[AP]

The “Nostos 6” operation to evacuate 11 members of the Greek community people from Ukraine has been completed successfully, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias tweeted on Friday.

Overseeing the operation was the consul general in Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, who accompanied the evacuees over the border from Ukraine to Moldova.

Earlier, Greek diplomatic sources dismissed as “flat-out lies” reports circulating on the internet that Androulakis had been taken captive by the Azov Battalion, an ultranationalist Ukrainian militia.

Ukraine Diplomacy
