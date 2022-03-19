NEWS

Schinas meets Patriarch, invokes Christian values as ‘source of hope’

schinas-meets-patriarch-invokes-christian-values-as-source-of-hope

Amid war in Ukraine, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas has urged Europeans to turn to “the Christian values of unity, solidarity and peaceful coexistence,” describing them as a source of “support and hope for the future.”

Schinas, whose portfolio aims to promote the European way of life, made the comments after a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios at the Phanar in Istanbul on Saturday.

During his visit to the patriarchate, the seat of the spiritual leader of some 300 million Orthodox Christians, Schinas briefed Vartholomaios on the EU decision to grant temporary protection to people fleeing Ukraine.

“As a Christian Orthodox, I cannot accept that Orthodox [people] are bombing Orthodox monasteries [and] monuments,” the Greek official said, adding that Vartholomaios could be part of a peaceful end to the dispute.

