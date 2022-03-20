iniochos-starts-next-week

This year’s Iniochos multinational aeronautical exercise will be held at Andravida Air Base in southern Greece from March 28 to April 7, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) has announced. It will take place over the entirety of the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR).

Apart from Greece, participants will include France with the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier, Rafale fighter jets and Airborne Early Warning (AEW) E2C Hawkeye aircraft. US F-15 fighter jets and MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft will also be present, as will Israel with F-16s, G-550 AEW aircraft and Air-Air Refueling B-707 aircraft, and Italy with Tornados. Cyprus and Slovenia will also take part.