fm-expresses-pride-in-greek-consul-general-of-war-torn-mariupol

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told reporters on Saturday after his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he spoke with the Greek Consul General in Mariupol Manolis Androulakis who made it to Moldova on Friday after his evacuation from the besieged city in Ukraine.

Androulakis was the last EU diplomat who stayed behind in Mariupol to assist the evacuation of Greeks and ethnic Greeks. Dendias said he thanked him warmly for his service and his efforts to protect the Greek community.

“I will be very happy to see him as soon as I return to Athens, but I told him what I said in the Greek Parliament: That we are very proud of him,” Dendias said.

Regarding his meeting with the UN secretary-general, Dendias said they had a long conversation about Ukraine and the “dangers that the Greek community faces in this region.” He said he asked Guterres to offer his good services, to safeguard “the life and property of these people.”