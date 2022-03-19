Covid deaths ease to 46 as new cases drop to 19,705

The number of Covid-related deaths in the 24-hour period eased on Saturday to 46 from 55 the day before but were up from 39 a week earlier, while a similar trend emerged in the number of new infections, which dropped to 19,705 from 23,621 on Friday, but were higher than last Saturday’s figure of 19,002.

Saturday’s figures took the overall pandemic death toll in Greece to 26,893 and the total number of confirmed cases to 2,776,192.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported that there are 349 Covid patients on ventilators, 91% of which have an underlying health condition and/or are aged 70 or over, and 64.2% have not been vaccinated against the virus.

Greek hospitals also admitted 372 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, an increase of 3.6% from Friday and a jump from the seven-day average of 321 admissions.

The new cases reported on Saturday emerged from the results of 295,494 PCR and rapid tests, giving a positivity rate of 6.7%.

In terms of geographical distribution, the capital, Attica, accounted for 6,736 of Saturday’s 19,705 cases and the northern port city of Thessaloniki for 2,057.