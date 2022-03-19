NEWS

Man arrested for damaging Thessaloniki’s Rotunda

man-arrested-for-damaging-thessalonikis-rotunda

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for unspecified damages to the interior of the Rotunda, an important monument in the city of Thessaloniki, police say.

The man was arrested around noon Saturday. He is said to have mental issues and authorities are to decide whether he will be evaluated at a psychiatric hospital.

The Rotunda, along with the nearby Arch, were part of a monumental project built by the Roman Emperor Galerius (r. 305-311) in the early 4th century AD (306). It was destined as a mausoleum for Galerius, but never became one; it was instead converted into a church, the city’s oldest surviving one, and then into a mosque. It now serves as a museum, and, occasionally, as a church.

[AMNA/Kathimerini]

Crime
READ MORE
court-suspends-sentence-of-martial-arts-instructor-who-seduced-underage-girl
NEWS

Court suspends sentence of martial arts instructor who seduced underage girl

[Giannis Liakos/Intime News]
NEWS

Rhodes gynecologist accused of abusing 21 patients

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police detain 69 and arrest 8 in sweep in central Athens

[Intime News]
NEWS

Teacher charged in student’s sexual harassment allegation

thirteen-people-in-the-dock-over-some-2-mln-euros-in-keelpno-funding
NEWS

Thirteen people in the dock over some 2 mln euros in KEELPNO funding

sentencing-recommendations-expected-in-deadly-mandra-flood-trial
NEWS

Sentencing recommendations expected in deadly Mandra flood trial