pm-tests-negative-for-covid-19

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday. He is expected to return to his office on Monday.

Mitsotakis had tested positive for coronavirus and self-isolated at home last Monday, a day after a trip to Istanbul.

“In the daily rapid test that I did today in the office, I tested positive for Covid-19. Consequently I will be se self-isolating in my home and work from there,” the prime minister had announced in a video posted to Instagram.