NEWS

PM tests negative for Covid-19

pm-tests-negative-for-covid-19

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday. He is expected to return to his office on Monday.

Mitsotakis had tested positive for coronavirus and self-isolated at home last Monday, a day after a trip to Istanbul.

“In the daily rapid test that I did today in the office, I tested positive for Covid-19. Consequently I will be se self-isolating in my home and work from there,” the prime minister had announced in a video posted to Instagram.

Politics
READ MORE
The prime ministers (left to right) of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, Portugal, Antonio Costa, Italy, Mario Draghi and Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis (on the monitor), attend a press conference at the end of a quadrilateral meeting between the four Southern European countries held in Rome on Friday to talk about energy security in Europe ahead of the European council on March 24 and 25 in Brussels.
NEWS

Need for European autonomy highlighted

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Energy a key part of Rome summit

aegis-program-runs-into-walls-of-bureaucracy
NEWS

Aegis program runs into ‘walls’ of bureaucracy

pμ-announces-1-1-bln-euros-worth-of-new-measures-in-price-hike-address
NEWS

PΜ announces 1.1 bln euros worth of new measures in price hike address

[AP]
ENERGY TALKS

PMs to meet via video-call

[AP]
NEWS

PM had to make some quick decisions