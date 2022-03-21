NEWS EU PROSPECTS

Dendias hosts working breakfast for North Macedonia counterpart in Brussels

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias hosted a working breakfast for his North Macedonia counterpart Bujar Osmani on the sidelines of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday.

The meeting, which focused on the Balkan country’s EU membership prospects, was attended by EU foreign ministers, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and European Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.

Borrell said on March 14 that the European Commission will continue talking to Bulgaria to get its approval for accepting North Macedonia into the bloc. He said that bilateral issues cannot any longer determine an accession process. 

