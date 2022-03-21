Daily Covid cases may shoot up to 30,000 by March-end, expert says

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Greece could reach 30,000 by the end of March, a leading health expert predicted Monday.

Speaking on Skai radio, Nikos Tzanakis, pulmonology professor and vice president of the Greek Pulmonary Society, predicted that the number of deaths and intubations due to Covid-related causes will remain mostly stabilized.

Tzanakis stressed the importance of vaccination in protecting against serious illness from Covid-19, adding however that people who were inoculated before 3-4 months were as likely to contract the virus as the unvaccinated population.

“Most of them however will be asymptomatic or experience a soar throat,” he said.

Asked about the prospect of a fourth booster shot, Tzanakis said that it should be considered for people suffering from chronic diseases such as respiratory system diseases, chronic kidney disease and heart failure.

Authorities may have to examine the possibility of administering a fourth shot to people aged over 75, he added.