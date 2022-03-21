dendias-calls-attention-to-humanitarian-crisis-in-mariupol

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday called attention to the humanitarian crisis in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which hosts a sizeable ethnic Greek minority, adding that Chechen fighters had joined Russia’s offensive.

Dendias was speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine, which entered its 26th day on Monday. It will be the third such gathering since the invasion in late February.

He added that the Greek government was doing its best “to safeguard the future” of the Greek diaspora in Mariupol.