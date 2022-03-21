large-detonation-at-explosives-factory-in-northern-greece

A large detonation took place at approximately 8.15 a.m. on Monday at an explosives factory near Grevena, northern Greece, that left two injured and three missing. According to information from the Hellenic Fire Service that has been operating on the scene, the site has been completely destroyed.

“The manufacturing unit has been completely levelled. Even parts of the supporting columns have been flung a significant distance. There are three employees missing and we are looking for them,” said Grevena Mayor Georgios Dastamanis to Kathimerini.

Eyewitness reports state that the shock from the explosion was felt throughout the area and a huge plume of smoke rose for hundreds of meters, with fields surrounding the site being littered with debris.

There are currently Hellenic Fire Service, police, and medical staff operating on site.