New Covid-19 cases increase to 23,529

[AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris]

Greek health authorities announced 23,529 new cases of Covid-19 and 58 virus-related deaths on Monday during their daily briefing. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 327 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new reported cases of Covid-19 bring the total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 2,812,182, with a total of 26,995 virus-related deaths over the same period.

 

