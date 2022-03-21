NEWS

Shots fired as another kidnapping suspect apprehended

Police in the Athens suburb of Halandri on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man allegedly involved in the kidnapping of businessman Giorgos Kyparissis.

A police control spotted the man in a stolen car. After he tried to escape in the vehicle, police opened fire at the wheels of the car in order to immobilize it.

At least one shot hit the suspect in the leg.

He then attempted to escape on foot but was soon arrested and transported to hospital by ambulance.

Last Friday, police published the names and photographs of three suspects in the kidnapping case, which took place last December. They had been arrested on March 4.

Kyparissis was held for 65 days by his abductors and was released earlier this month after his family paid a ransom of €800,000. [AMNA]

Crime
