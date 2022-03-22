NEWS

Greece satisfied with final text of EU Strategic Compass, say sources

Greece’s ministers of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias (left) and Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos chat at the start of a jumbo Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) and Defense ministers meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, on Monday. [OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA]

Greece has expressed its satisfaction with the final text of the European Union’s so-called Strategic Compass, adopted by a meeting of the bloc’s Foreign and Defense Council on Monday, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) quoted diplomatic sources as saying.

Greece was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

The final text is the product of an agreement after many months of painstaking negotiations, which were influenced by developments in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, and which, according to the diplomatic sources, makes clear references to fundamental principles of Greek foreign policy and explicit references to provocative unilateral actions by Turkey, AMNA said.

The Strategic Compass is plan of action for strengthening the EU’s security and defense policy by 2030. Among other provisions, it foresees a rapid deployment capacity of up to 5,000 troops for different types of crises, the deployment of 200 fully equipped CSDP (Common Defense and Security Policy) mission experts within 30 days of a crisis erupting, boosted intelligence analysis capacities and providing further incentives for member states to engage in collaborative capability development and jointly invest in strategic enablers and next generation capabilities to operate on land, at sea, in the air, in the cyber domain and in outer space.

 

