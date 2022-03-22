drunk-us-sailors-reportedly-barge-in-on-14-year-old-at-crete-hotel

The father of a 14-year-old girl has accused a group of US Navy sailors of barging into their hotel room in the Cretan town of Hania while his daughter was alone and ignoring her pleas to leave.

According to a report by local news outlet Neakriti.gr, the incident took place on Sunday evening and involved three sailors who appeared to be drunk, and a female companion.

The girl’s father said that he received a call from his daughter saying that she had locked herself in the bathroom in fright after the group refused to leave the room.

“She was sobbing. She said: ‘Dad come, there’s some foreigners in the room. I’m speaking to them in English, but they won’t go away; they’re lying down on the bed’,” the father was quoted by the news outlet as saying.

The man, who had traveled to Crete from Athens to take custody of his children, said that the girl had chosen to stay in the room while he went out on a walk with his son.

The woman and one of the three sailors ran off when the girl’s father appeared with the hotel manager and the police, while the other two sailors were taken to the local precinct for questioning, according to the report on Monday night.

The three seamen were reportedly part of the crew of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier that was docked in Crete.