Greek diplomatic envoys in Ukraine deserve medal, says FM

Members of the Greek diplomatic mission in war-torn Ukraine should be given a medal for their bravery and work in evacuation efforts, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday after a meeting in Athens with Greece’s consul general to the besieged city of Mariupol.

“After communicating with the prime minister, I will be recommending that they be given a medal, which will happen in due course,” Dendias said in comments to the press, referring to Greek Ambassador to Kyiv Frangiskos Kostelenos, Consul General in Odessa Dimitris Dochtsis and the envoy to Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, who was brought home safely on Sunday after being trapped in the eastern port city for several days during Russian shelling.

“He is the last diplomat to have left Mariupol under extremely difficult conditions. His actions honored Greece, the ministry and the diplomatic corps, and he deserves warm congratulations,” Dendias said of Androulakis.

“Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine continues with unabating intensity. The Greek government’s priority is to protect the ethnic Greek community and the civilian population,” Dendias added.

He also announced that the ministry has sent official notices to both the Ukrainian and Russian sides informing them of an upcoming humanitarian aid mission from Greece to Mariupol, via Romania.

“I plan to escort this assistance myself, in coordination with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, with whom we are already in contact,” Dendias said.