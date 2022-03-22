NEWS

Rate of new Covid-19 cases continues to rise with 26,785

rate-of-new-covid-19-cases-continues-to-rise-with-26785
[AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis]

Greek health authorities announced 26,785 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday during their daily briefing, up from 23,529 on Monday. However, there were significantly fewer virus-related deaths with 34, down from 58 on Monday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 342 intubated patients being treated in Greek Intensive Care Units.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic is now 2,838,891, resulting in a total of 27,029 virus-related deaths.

Coronavirus
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 12,462 new cases, 44 deaths