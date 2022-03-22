central-athens-police-sweep-continues-for-7th-day

Police on Tuesday said they detained 80 non-nationals because they did not have residence papers in the seventh so-called sweep in central Athens in as many days.

Some 170 officers from different units were involved in the operation, which took place in the Kato Patisia district.

During the operation, police carried out inspections on 360 people.

They made two arrests for drugs-related offences and one for illegal trading.

Five violations of health laws were detected in controls on 34 business.

Since the operation began a week ago, police said they have carried out inspections on over 2,500 people, detailed over 600 non-nationals and made 44 arrests.