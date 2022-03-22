NEWS

Police locate kidnapping hideout

[InTime News]

Police on Tuesday said they had located a hideout where 41-year-old businessman was held after his kidnapping.

The hideout, located in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri, is believed to be one of two locations where Giorgos Kyparissis was detained by his captors.

On Monday, in the same district, police arrested a 45-year-old suspect in the kidnapping.

The suspect is reported to be a former member of the Greek national boxing team.

Kyparissis, who was kidnapped in December, was held for 65 days by his abductors and was released earlier this month after his family paid a ransom of €800,000. [AMNA]

Crime
