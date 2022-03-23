NEWS

No interest in supplying hybrid-technology vehicles in bus tender

A tender process for the procurement of 770 buses to bolster the existing fleet of the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) is finally entering into the final stretch after being postponed six times.

According to sources, four firms have expressed interest in supplying the buses. However, the Council of State has frozen part of the tender involving the supply of 100 hybrid-technology vehicles following an appeal by one of the manufacturers.

The case will be heard on May 9. Interestingly, none of the firms appears to have expressed an interest in supplying the hybrid versions. OASA is expected to turn to leasing as an option. The first buses are expected in the first half of 2023.

