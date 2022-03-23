NEWS

Dendias meets with Jaishankar in New Delhi

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met Wednesday with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his visit to New Delhi, with whom he discussed advancing the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, according to a Greek Foreign Ministry Twitter post.

The two officials also spoke about their shared commitment to international law, including the law of the sea, and developments in Ukraine, the Eastern Mediterranean and the IndoPacific.

[AMNA]

 

[Greek Foreign Ministry]
