NEWS

Man arrested for child pornography on Europe tip-off

man-arrested-for-child-pornography-on-europe-tip-off
[InTime News]

A man has been arrested for child pornography after a tip off from Europol, the Greek Police’s Cybercrime Division in northern Greece said on Tuesday.

Police said that they had been notified by Europol that a user had allegedly possessed and shared a number of child sex abuse files.

After accessing the suspect’s digital records, the cybercrime division located him in the region of Epirus, northwestern Greece. In a police raid in his house, officers seized a laptop, two mobile phones and two memory cards. These evidence was sent to the forensics unit for further examination.

The case file was submitted to the prosecutor.

Crime
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Polish man held over child murder found dead in prison cell

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police locate kidnapping hideout

[InTime News]
NEWS

Central Athens police sweep continues for 7th day

[Police handout photo/Via ERT]
NEWS

Contraband cigarette racket nabbed in northern Greece

shots-fired-as-another-kidnapping-suspect-apprehended
NEWS

Shots fired as another kidnapping suspect apprehended

greek-postal-service-reports-cyber-attack
NEWS

Greek postal service reports cyber attack