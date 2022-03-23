man-arrested-for-child-pornography-on-europe-tip-off

A man has been arrested for child pornography after a tip off from Europol, the Greek Police’s Cybercrime Division in northern Greece said on Tuesday.

Police said that they had been notified by Europol that a user had allegedly possessed and shared a number of child sex abuse files.

After accessing the suspect’s digital records, the cybercrime division located him in the region of Epirus, northwestern Greece. In a police raid in his house, officers seized a laptop, two mobile phones and two memory cards. These evidence was sent to the forensics unit for further examination.

The case file was submitted to the prosecutor.