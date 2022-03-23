NEWS

Petsas: ‘No thought’ of changing electoral law

petsas-no-thought-of-changing-electoral-law

The Greek government is not considering changing again the country’s electoral system which is based on proportional representation and will apply in the next general election which are set to be held by 2023.

“There is not a single thought or any preparation at the Interior Ministry to change the electoral law,” Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas told state-run news agency AMNA on Wednesday.

Petsas, who is touring the municipality of Thermaikos, answered press question regarding articles speculating about changes in the electoral law by the government.

In January 2020, the ruling conservatives approved a bill abolishing proportional representation which had been introduced by the previous leftist administration. According to the new law, the party with the most votes in the election will get a “bonus” of additional seats that increase depending on its share of the vote, provided it has received at least 25 percent of the vote.

However, the bill fell short of the 200 votes needed for the changes to take effect ahead of the next general election. 

