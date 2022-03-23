government-plans-to-scrap-100-euro-fine-for-unvaccinated-elderly

Greece’s Health Ministry is considering abolishing a fine for unvaccinated people over the age of 60, most likely in April, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga said Wednesday.

Older people failing to get vaccinated currently face a monthly penalty of 100 euros. The measure was intriduced last January to raise inoculation levels among the most vulnerable age group and ease pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking to television channel Skai, Gaga said that the unvaccinated elderly will not have to pay the fine “in the summer.” Asked when the specific measure will be scrapped, she said “we will see, probably from next month.”