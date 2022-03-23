russian-embassy-says-bank-accounts-of-citizens-frozen

The Russian Embassy in Greece said Wednesday it was “concerned” about reports it had received from Russian citizens in the country who said that their bank accounts have been frozen, “without any warning or written notification.”

“In some cases, families of Russian citizens are deprived of their only source of income,” the embassy said in a tweet in Russian.

Greece began freezing of assets of Russian citizens named on an international list for sanctions sent to all European Union countries in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in mid March.

So far authorities have proceeded with seizures of assets including real estate in the southern suburbs of Athens and on the Greek islands, as well as bank accounts. At present the seizures concern a small number of Russian citizens.

However, the international list is constantly being updated by each member-state of the European Union with additional names of Russian nationals.