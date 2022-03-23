Fine on unvaccinated to be abolished on April 15, could return in Sept.

A 100-euro fine imposed on people over the age of 60 who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be scrapped on April 15, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Wednesday in parliament, during a debate in Parliament over a Finance Ministry draft bill.

Plevris clarified that tax authorities will collect the 300 euros accumulated over three months since the measure was introduced. However health authorities will examine whether it should be reintroduced next September, “therefore, it is being suspended for the coming months,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic will meet on Wednesday to examine the government plan to further lift measures against the coronavirus, such as fewer tests being conducted, and requirements to entrance closed venues.

“Based on the committee’s recommendations, the government will make decisions,” Plevris said.

Speaking earlier to television Skai, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga had indicated that the fine will be abolished.