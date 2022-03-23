NEWS

Greece to survey off Crete, Ionian Sea for possible natural gas reserves

greece-to-survey-off-crete-ionian-sea-for-possible-natural-gas-reserves
[Shutterstock]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed on Wednesday that Greece will restart its surveying program for the regions to the west and the southwest of Crete and the Ionian Sea in western regions, as it seeks to disengage from Russian natural gas.

“Our attention will return to the potential domestic gas fields west and south of Crete and in the Ionian Sea. We must, first and foremost, know what potential reserves there are and whether they are economically viable,” he told lawmakers during the presentation of a Finance Ministry bill, while presenting a government plan to diversify the country’s energy mix.

The plan, he said, includes boosting domestic renewable energy sources, exploring any gas fields and the interconnections agreed with other countries, such as the one launched with Egypt.

These pillars “are the backbone of our future national energy mix,” he added.

Specific announcements will be made next week.

Greece imports about 40% of its gas from Russia and also has contracts with Azerbaijan and Algeria. It does not produce any gas itself and any efforts to explore for gas and oil within its territory have stalled in recent years due to the lower oil prices.

Energy
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Greece to review energy firms’ financials for possible windfall profits

[John Thys/AP]
NEWS

EU leaders to agree to jointly buy gas, LNG this year: summit draft statement

An electricity pylon along Albania’s 400 kV power line with Montenegro is pictured in Vau Dejes, near the city of Shkoder, Apr. 9, 2014 [Reuters/Arben Celi]
NEWS

Albania dims lights as drought, price spike spark energy crisis

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, left, speaks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during a meeting of the EU foreign ministers at the Europa building in Brussels, on Monday. [Olivier Matthys/AP]
NEWS

EU split on Russia oil sanctions

[AP]
NEWS

Sofia seeking nuclear deal with Athens

The prime ministers (left to right) of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, Portugal, Antonio Costa, Italy, Mario Draghi and Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis (on the monitor), attend a press conference at the end of a quadrilateral meeting between the four Southern European countries held in Rome on Friday to talk about energy security in Europe ahead of the European council on March 24 and 25 in Brussels.
NEWS

Need for European autonomy highlighted