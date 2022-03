A 48-year-old woman, convicted for her involvement in a migrant trafficking case and facing a 38-year prison sentence, was arrested near Kilkis in northern Greece on Wednesday. The woman was considered a fugitive from the law.

As announced by the Hellenic Police, the woman had been convicted by a criminal appeals court to a 38-year sentence (with a minimum of 20 years served) and a fine of 900,000 euros.